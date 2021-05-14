Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Huize stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Huize has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $323.68 million and a PE ratio of 623.62.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.
About Huize
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
