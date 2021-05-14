Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Huize stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Huize has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $323.68 million and a PE ratio of 623.62.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huize by 700.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Huize in the first quarter valued at $3,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huize in the first quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Huize in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huize in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.