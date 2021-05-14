Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

