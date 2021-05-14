HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $475.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

