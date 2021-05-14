HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

