HSBC Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amadeus IT Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.47 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

