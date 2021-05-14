Howdoo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $384,573.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $384,573.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,002,055 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

