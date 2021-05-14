Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

