Honest Price Reaches $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $61,855.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00650294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00082367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00233267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.68 or 0.01231335 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.01051377 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

