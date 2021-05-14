Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

