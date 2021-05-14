Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMPT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $917,000.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

