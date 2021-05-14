Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$36.41. 109,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,038. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$16.14 and a 12-month high of C$36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.