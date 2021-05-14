Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMCBF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $29.61. 2,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

