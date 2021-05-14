HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €82.25 by Kepler Capital Markets

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) has been given a €82.25 ($96.76) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

HOT has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FRA HOT opened at €71.34 ($83.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.91. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

