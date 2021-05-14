Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMX. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 142,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,066. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

