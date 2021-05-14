Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 625,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.