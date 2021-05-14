High Note Wealth LLC Sells 375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

