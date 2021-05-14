High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

