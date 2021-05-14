High Note Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.76% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYXF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 5,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.