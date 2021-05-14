High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,905 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $367,633,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,976. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

