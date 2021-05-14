Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

