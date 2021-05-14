Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HNNA stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Hennessy Advisors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

