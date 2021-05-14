Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.93. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

