Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

HP stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 15,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,391. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

