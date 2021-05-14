Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

