Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,285.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,966.22. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

