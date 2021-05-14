Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 160 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $198.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

