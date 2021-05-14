Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $226.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

