Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

