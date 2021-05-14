Head to Head Survey: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Upland Software alerts:

This table compares Upland Software and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.40% 15.94% 3.56% Veeva Systems 24.88% 15.73% 12.12%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upland Software and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 Veeva Systems 1 5 15 0 2.67

Upland Software currently has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 43.80%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $299.87, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Veeva Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 5.52 -$45.37 million $1.41 28.96 Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 34.69 $301.12 million $1.62 155.33

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Upland Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also offers professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and medium-sized businesses in financial services, retail, manufacturing, legal, consumer goods, media, and other industries through direct and indirect sales organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.