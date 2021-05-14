HC Wainwright Trims Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Target Price to $15.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

