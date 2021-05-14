HC Wainwright Trims Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price to $75.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.89.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.