HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

ITOS stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 968.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,297 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

