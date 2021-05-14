Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,122,493 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

