Haven Protocol Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $21.83 or 0.00043674 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $306.66 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,993.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.55 or 0.08194104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.51 or 0.02609341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00652058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00211631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.00821702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.99 or 0.00672068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00606910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006663 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,044,729 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

