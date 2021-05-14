HashCoin (HSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $446,075.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

