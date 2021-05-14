Harvest Management LLC Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. FLIR Systems accounts for about 3.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLIR Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,502,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,505. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

