Harvest Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises approximately 1.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $10,015,000.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.30. 1,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,255. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

