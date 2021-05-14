Harvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE:MNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,715. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.