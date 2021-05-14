Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 208,359 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,359 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

Shares of DVOL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. 31,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,445. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

