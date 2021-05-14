Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.75) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $643.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

