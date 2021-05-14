Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 9,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 128,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

