Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

