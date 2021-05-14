Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,550 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,705.44 ($22.28).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

