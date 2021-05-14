Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $87.70. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
