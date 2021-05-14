Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $87.70. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.