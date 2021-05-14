Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.75 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

