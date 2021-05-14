Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Purchases $256,543.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
