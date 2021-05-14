Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Purchases $256,543.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

