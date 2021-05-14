Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.