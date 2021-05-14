Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE HBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
