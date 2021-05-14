Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Strs Ohio increased its position in TechTarget by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $68.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

