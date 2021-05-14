Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Strs Ohio increased its position in TechTarget by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $68.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.