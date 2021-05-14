Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $406,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE:EB opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

