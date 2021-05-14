Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $623,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,232 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

